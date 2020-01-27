The Rock gives his verdict on Drew McIntyre's 2020 WWE Royal Rumble win

The Rock has taken to Instagram to congratulate Drew McIntyre on his victory in the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble.

After entering the 30-man match from the No.16 position, McIntyre made an immediate statement by launching WWE Champion Brock Lesnar over the top rope with a Claymore before going on to eliminate another five Superstars.

He capped off his 36-minute performance by eliminating Roman Reigns to win the Royal Rumble for the first time in his career, meaning he will challenge for a World Championship at WrestleMania 36 on April 5.

Responding to a picture of McIntyre on WWE’s Instagram account, The Rock said he is a “big fan” of the Scot and he was “very happy” to see him defeat 29 other Superstars to write his name into the WWE history books.

Drew McIntyre’s WrestleMania opponent

As of the time of writing, it is not known who Drew McIntyre will face for a World Championship at WrestleMania.

Unless there is a title change between now and April, the former 3MB member can choose to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship or “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship.

Some past Royal Rumble winners have waited several weeks before giving their answer, including Asuka in 2018, while Seth Rollins declared his intention to face Lesnar at 'Mania just one day after his 2019 Rumble victory.