The Rock to be handed major WrestleMania role as part of Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns match? Exploring potential twist

The Rock's return on WWE SmackDown this past week has left a lot of WrestleMania plans up in the air. Whilst Cody Rhodes claimed he wasn't coming for Roman Reigns title at WrestleMania, that may not be the case.

The Brahma Bull hasn't yet officially confirmed that he will wrestle Roman Reigns and Rhodes failed to announce that Seth Rollins would be his opponent on RAW. That means that there is still room for changes on the Road to WrestleMania.

Expand Tweet

Johnson is clearly someone that Reigns fears, and all he has to be is part of the match to ensure that Rhodes is given a fair shot. That means that Rock could be named as the special guest referee for the match and Rhodes will still be given his WrestleMania main event.

This would then allow The Rock to prevent The Bloodline from interfering in the match and Cody Rhodes to win fair, which is all he has pushed for. The Rock's interference in Bloodline business could then lead to Roman Reigns challenging him to a match at SummerSlam instead.

This scenario allows Rhodes and the WWE Universe to get what they want at WrestleMania without major changes being made.

Will The Rock be pushed to join The Bloodline ahead of WrestleMania?

The added element to The Rock being named as the guest referee is the fact that he hasn't actually revealed that he has any issues with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

This means that he could play both sides ahead of the show and it would leave the WWE Universe unsure of whether or not he can call the match down the middle. It would be an interesting swerve for Roman Reigns to be trying to convince Rock to join The Bloodline and help him win the WrestleMania main event.

WWE fans have wanted The People's Champion to return and be part of The Bloodline for years, and they could finally be getting their wish.

Do you think Johnson would be better used as a special guest referee since he hasn't wrestled for almost a decade? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE