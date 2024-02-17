The Rock to help 10-time WWE champion dethrone Roman Reigns? Massive hint on SmackDown potentially exposed

During the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown, The Rock made his earth-shattering presence when he appeared in his "Hollywood Rock" persona, officially joining forces with Roman Reigns as part of The Bloodline. The Tribal Chief welcomed The People's Champion to the Samoan faction.

The segment also included some heated exchange between The Rock and the audience sitting in the arena as the Hollywood star targeted a few fans. However, amid this, many fans noticed that The Brahma Bull seemingly dropped a potential hint regarding betraying The Tribal Chief by aiding a ten-time WWE champion at WrestleMania 40. That would be Cody Rhodes.

For those unaware, The American Nightmare chose Roman Reigns as his opponent for The Grandest Stage of Them All. This resulted in The Tribal Chief vs. Cody Rhodes being officially announced as the main event for The Show of Shows this year. The People's Champion dropped a potential hint while he was insulting Rhodes regarding his story.

The Rock said:

"The Rock is gonna do everything in his power to make sure that you walk out of WrestleMania what you are, which is a loser."

You can check out the clip below:

While citing this statement, fans noticed that The Great One had pointed his finger toward Roman Reigns, which many believe is a potential sign of The Rock betraying The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

One of the major causes behind this potential move might be to plant seeds for the babyface turn of Roman Reigns. Additionally, The Rock turning against The Bloodline's leader at WrestleMania 40 would also mean that Cody Rhodes would be winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and finishing his story in this iconic showdown.

Not only this, but the betrayal of The People's Champion will also lead to a future match between Reigns and The Rock, with the ideal location being SummerSlam 2024 or WrestleMania 41.

The Rock and Roman Reigns' segment plans seemingly changed

The main event segment between The Rock and Roman Reigns on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown surely became the talk of the town among fans. However, recent reports indicated that the segment was expected to run longer than it was executed.

These plans also include Paul Heyman putting over The Great One in a big way before his entrance on the show.

Due to time constraints, however, the Stamford-based company was forced to trim the segment from their original plans. Besides this, it will be interesting to witness how things will unfold in the upcoming weeks as The People's Champion has now fully embraced his villainous character.

Are you excited to see The Rock as a heel again in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!