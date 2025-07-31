The Rock to introduce 6’2’’ WWE star as his new Corporate Champion at SummerSlam this year? Exploring the potential 

The Rock has not made any WWE appearances since Elimination Chamber 2025, but there is an anticipation among fans that he may return at SummerSlam. Every year, the Biggest Party of the Summer has witnessed unexpected twists and turns, and in 2025, the return of the Final Boss could be one of the surprises.Considering this, it's probable that the People's Champion might introduce a new Corporate Champion at SummerSlam. This could occur when Cody Rhodes turns heel and dethrones John Cena in the Undisputed WWE Title match. Already, there are considerable hints of the 6'2&quot; star turning heel at the SummerSlam.One of Cody's most notable signs of a heel turn was when he forced the Last Real Champion to sign the contract, grabbing his hands to get the papers signed. Even fans are predicting that a double turn might unfold at the upcoming premium live event. The double turn means that not only will Cody Rhodes turn heel, but also John Cena will turn into a babyface star.The Franchise Player sold his soul to the Rock at Elimination Chamber 2025 when he switched character in one of the biggest moments in history. He dethroned Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 and became the official Corporate Champion for the Final Boss. SummerSlam could turn things upside down if Rhodes secretly accepts the offer from the TKO Board of Directors and turns heel, dethroning Cena.It's crucial to note that the Prodigal Son was the original choice of The Rock. The Corporate Champion offer was extended to Cena only after Cody turned it down.What were WWE's original plans for Cody Rhodes' heel turn?WWE has recently revealed the original plans for the American Nightmare's heel turn in their WWE: Unreal series on Netflix. It is disclosed that Elimination Chamber 2025 was where Rhodes was supposed to turn on Cena first and accept the offer of the Final Boss.However, later plans changed drastically, and it all led to the Cenation Leader turning heel and joining forces with The Rock.The heel turn of Cody would indeed be a big moment, and after scrapping plans at Elimination Chamber, SummerSlam seems to be the ideal stage for it to unfold.