The Rock to introduce current WWE champion as the next superstar to sell his soul? Exploring the possibility

The Rock could soon end his absence from WWE TV and introduce a current WWE champion as the latest name to join his alliance. The Final Boss formed the villainous group involving John Cena and Travis Scott at Elimination Chamber 2025. Although the Hollywood megastar has not been seen since the PLE, he may soon return to WWE programming and announce the new member of his group.

The latest name to "sell his soul" to The Final Boss could be one-half of the current WWE Tag Team Champions, Montez Ford. The 34-year-old star is a member of The Street Profits, alongside Angelo Dawkins. Since his arrival, Montez Ford has impressed the WWE Universe with his athleticism and charisma, and fans have been waiting for the 34-year-old to get more opportunities as a singles superstar.

Alongside his tag team partner, Angelo Dawkins, Ford has found notable success in the tag team division. The Street Profits recently came out victorious in a Triple Threat TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship on SmackDown after WrestleMania 41. The bout was universally acclaimed by fans and critics alike.

Ford's talent and the support he receives from the WWE Universe might not go unnoticed by The Final Boss, as he could make an offer to King Tez, similar to what he did with Cody Rhodes. However, unlike The American Nightmare, Ford could agree to The Rock's terms and join his group. Aligning with The Brahma Bull, John Cena, and Travis Scott could be what Ford needs to take his career to the next level.

However, this is mere conjecture at this point.

The Rock could take notice of Montez Ford's recent comments on Travis Scott

Montez Ford recently appeared on UNLIKELY with Adrian Hernandez and commented on Travis Scott's involvement with the Stamford-based promotion.

"Travis showed up on the turf and made sure people knew exactly who he is. He did it against the quarterback of our division, and you know what? I applaud him. Seriously, he's changed the culture from the sneaker culture to the rap culture, and now he's changed the culture when it comes to wrestling by blending all the crowds and the audiences. Hey, salute Travis. We see you, but just know if you come this way, it may not go your day [sic]. That's all I'm going to say," Ford said.

Travis Scott has been associated with The Rock since Elimination Chamber 2025. The public praise by Ford of one of The Rock's allies could put him in good standing with The Final Boss.

It should be noted that this scenario is purely speculative, and there are no official reports of Montez Ford joining The Rock.

