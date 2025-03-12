The Rock to introduce former WWE United States Champion as third member of his alliance? Exploring potential hint

This year's Road to WrestleMania 41 has been interesting to watch, especially after the recent association of John Cena and The Rock in WWE. The Franchise Player joined The Final Boss at Elimination Chamber after turning heel and destroying Cody Rhodes. Now, Cena is set to lock horns with The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41.

Amid this, there are chances that the Hollywood star might add former United States Champion Logan Paul as the third member of his alliance. This speculation grew after a recent promo from The Maverick on the red brand this week. The YouTube sensation initially criticized Cody Rhodes's decision to reject The People's Champion's offer. Further, Logan addressed The Rock and stated that his soul was ready for sale as he was ready to utilize the big opportunity.

This statement from the YouTuber has gotten the WWE Universe to speculate that he might join forces with The People's Champion and The Franchise Player in the coming days. The Rock adding Logan as his newest ally to strengthen his alliance in the Stamford-based promotion looks feasible to many.

Further, the addition of The Maverick will allow John Cena to have a longer world title reign if he succeeds in dethroning Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 and becomes the 'Corporate Champion' for The Final Boss.

The YouTuber could aid the 16 x world champion in his title defenses and ensure that the title remains on his shoulders. Already, Logan Paul is getting significant heat among the WWE Universe for his villainous character. This heat could grow to new heights if he becomes the third member of Rock's alliance. Additionally, the inclusion of the former US Champion in the storyline of Cena and Rock will solidify his status in the company.

It will be interesting to see how the narrative shapes up at The Show of Shows and whether The Rock will bring Logan Paul as the third member of its association.

Not only Logan Paul but another WWE star is also ready to sell his soul to The Rock

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, Grayson Waller also sent a message to The Final Boss and declared that he was also ready to sell his soul. Waller and Austin Theory were engaged in an interview segment when Grayson took the opportunity to address the shocking ending to Elimination Chamber 2025.

The 34-year-old star stated that if The Final Boss was looking for another soul, Grayson Waller was ready for the same. This statement from the RAW star also confused his teammate Austin Theory, which was evident from his facial reaction.

Overall, the storyline of The Final Boss has shot up the hype for WWE WrestleMania 41 and makes the entire Road to Mania even more exciting to watch.

