3 WWE stars who have offered their souls to The Rock

The Rock shook the wrestling world when he offered to buy Cody Rhodes' soul, only for John Cena to take the offer at the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber. Interestingly, several other names in the Stamford-based promotion have also expressed their interest in accepting the same offer from The Final Boss.

Ad

The Rock returned to WWE television on the February 21 edition of SmackDown, where he urged Cody Rhodes to sell his soul and be The Great One's corporate champion. At the recent Elimination Chamber event, The American Nightmare turned down the offer. In a shocking turn of events, John Cena ended up taking the offer and siding with The People's Champ and Travis Scott. As it turns out, other names are also interested in taking the offer.

Ad

Trending

In this list, we will look at three WWE stars who have offered their souls to The Rock:

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

#3. Logan Paul is willing to look past his real-life heat with The Rock to get the offer

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Rock and Cody Rhodes split the wrestling world in half when the Hollywood megastar almost took The American Nightmare's spot at WrestleMania XL against Roman Reigns. While some were in favor of seeing the cousins finally go head-to-head, a majority of fans wanted Cody to finish his story. Among the names who wanted Rhodes in action was Logan Paul, who later explained that he had some animosity with The Final Boss.

Ad

Despite the heat, the YouTuber is still interested in the offer. On the latest edition of RAW, Logan shared that Cody was dumb to reject Dwayne Johnson's offer, adding that if The Final Boss is still interested, Paul's soul is for sale.

#2. Grayson Waller is a big fan of The Rock

Expand Tweet

Ad

Not a lot of superstars are fans of The Final Boss, but one star who remains loyal to him is Grayson Waller. On last year's Road to WrestleMania, The Aussie Icon backed up Dwayne to "finish his story" and kept praising his work. Unsurprisingly, he is also enticed by The Brahma Bull's latest offer.

On last week's edition of the Monday night show, A-Town Down Under appeared with Jackie Redmond for an interview. During the segment, the Australian star shared that he enjoyed Dwayne's work at Elimination Chamber, adding that if The Rock wants another soul, Waller will willingly offer it.

Ad

#1. The Miz has hinted at wanting to take The Rock's offer

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several superstars, including The Miz, shared their inputs with Cody Rhodes about The Great One's offer before the 2025 Elimination Chamber. Interestingly, The A-Lister made the offer look irresistible and even hinted at taking it off The American Nightmare's hands.

On the February 28 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The Miz talked with Rhodes backstage and shared how big of an influence Dwayne had in Hollywood. The former world champion further added that if Cody wants to achieve more outside the company, the 39-year-old should take the offer.

At the end of their conversation, The A-Lister noted that if the Undisputed WWE Champion turns down Dwayne's offer, then someone else will accept it, implying that he may offer his soul to The Final Boss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback