"Love your work Final Boss" - WWE Superstar sends a message to The Rock days after he aligns with John Cena

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller sent a message to The Rock after he aligned with John Cena at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. The Rock and Cena formed an unlikely alliance against Cody Rhodes.

Cena won the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The lineup also included CM Punk, Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre. Things came down to Cena and Punk, and the 16-time WWE World Champion eventually secured the win via the STF.

On X, Grayson Waller sent a message to The Rock, admiring his work. The Australian star admitted on Monday Night RAW that he was willing to sell his soul to The Final Boss and follow in Cena's footsteps.

"Love your work Final Boss @TheRock," wrote Waller.

Pat McAfee discussed John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber: Toronto

John Cena shockingly turned heel by attacking Cody Rhodes at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, the RAW commentator discussed Cena's actions. He said:

"How long has John Cena been waiting to do this? Let out a little bit of aggression—cause there was a time where Cena was a super good guy, he comes out and they [fans] go, 'Let's go Cena,' and the other half of the place would go, 'Cena sucks.' He's like, 'I'm here every night. I literally commit my entire life to this thing. 20 years I show up, taking bumps, beating up my body, saying no to everything else,' and some of the WWE Universe would boo him and say that he sucked. Now he gets a chance to kind of take out all that anger and frustration."

Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 in hopes of winning his 17th World Championship in WWE.

