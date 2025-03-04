WWE personality finally explains why John Cena shockingly turned heel at Elimination Chamber

The wrestling world is still buzzing about John Cena's seismic heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. RAW commentator Pat McAfee has finally shared his take on why he thinks The Franchise Player took on a villainous role.

In a shocking turn of events, The Cenation Leader betrayed Cody Rhodes at the premium live event on March 1. Cena "sold his soul" to The Rock and joined forces with him and Travis Scott to launch a vicious beatdown on The American Nightmare. The Undisputed WWE Champion was left battered and bloodied in the middle of the ring.

On The Pat McAfee Show, the RAW commentator theorized that John Cena's unexpected heel turn resulted from enduring years of mixed fan reactions despite his commitment to the company. McAfee believed that the 47-year-old star was finally able to vent his pent-up frustration.

"How long has John Cena been waiting to do this? Let out a little bit of aggression—cause there was a time where Cena was a super good guy, he comes out and they [fans] go, 'Let's go Cena,' and the other half of the place would go, 'Cena s*cks.' He's like, 'I'm here every night. I literally commit my entire life to this thing. 20 years I show up, taking bumps, beating up my body, saying no to everything else,' and some of the WWE Universe would boo him and say that he s**ked. Now he gets a chance to kind of take out all that anger and frustration," he said. (From 02:24 to 02:50)

You can watch the full video below.

John Cena will compete at WWE WrestleMania 41

The Franchise Player participated in the Men's Elimination Chamber match at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. He defeated a weakened CM Punk by putting him to sleep with his STF submission hold.

Following the win, John Cena will go one-on-one with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

The massive alliance between The Final Boss and The Cenation Leader has fueled speculation that the latter could secure his record-breaking 17th world championship at The Showcase of the Immortals.

