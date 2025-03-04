34-year-old WWE star is willing to sell his soul to The Rock on RAW; he has history with John Cena

John Cena has sold his soul to The Rock, turning heel in the process. The WWE legend shocked the entire world at Elimination Chamber when he joined forces with The Final Boss, potentially birthing an evil faction.

While it isn't known if more names will align themselves with The Rock and Cena, one WWE Superstar has offered his soul. Grayson Waller said this during a Netflix-exclusive interview on Monday Night RAW this week.

The Australian star said he had a message for his boss, stating that he loved Elimination Chamber before revealing he is ready to sell his soul to the Hollywood icon:

"I have a message for my boss, Dwayne, The Rock. I loved Elimination Chamber and if you're looking for another soul, I am A-Town down," said Grayson Waller.

Waller has had a run-in with John Cena before, with the two having a segment at Money in the Bank 2023. So, at least there is some history between them. Meanwhile, Austin Theory wasn't best pleased about this.

The former United States Champion further teased a babyface turn, as he bellowed an unprompted "YEET." Waller initially walked out on him before the two started arguing. It remains to be seen if A-Town Down Under will break up following the tension between them.

