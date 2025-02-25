WWE star hints at turning babyface for the first time in his career on RAW; sends a 3-word message

A lot happened on tonight's episode of WWE RAW, as the build to Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41 continued to heat up. One of the more subtle moments on the show saw a top star hint at a babyface turn in a backstage segment.

This happened after Jey Uso was in the trainer's room, checking on Akira Tozawa following his match with Gunther. As he left the room, The 2025 Royal Rumble winner was confronted by former WWE Tag Team Champions, A-Town Down Under. Grayson Waller went on a verbal tirade and insulted Uso, who responded with his favorite word. You know what it is.

Main Event Jey did the Yeet gesture multiple times, much to Waller's annoyance. Austin Theory subtly joined in as well and raised his hands in Yeet position, causing tension between him and his tag team partner. Jey Uso ended up superkicking a distracted Waller.

This was a hint towards a turn for Theory, as he subtly sided with the babyface over his own partner. The former United States Champion has since taken to X/Twitter to try and explain himself:

"I had to 🙌🏻," Theory tweeted.

It remains to be seen if Austin Theory will turn babyface and break up his tag team with Grayson Waller. This would be unchartered territory for the RAW star, as he has never been a babyface throughout his WWE career.

