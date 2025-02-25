WWE RAW before Elimination Chamber - Best and Worst - CM Punk's disappointing WrestleMania 41 match revealed?

The final WWE RAW before Elimination Chamber was an eventful one. We got some great matches and consequential segments, potentially setting up WrestleMania 41. That isn't necessarily a good thing, though.

So, let's see what went right and what went wrong on tonight's show. Here are the best and worst of WWE RAW this week.

#3. Best: WWE RAW delivers the goods

After last week's questionable episode of SmackDown, we really needed a strong WWE RAW to cleanse our palette. And from an in-ring standpoint, it completely delivered!

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

There were at least three great matches on this show, starting with a showcase triple threat. Ludwig Kaiser got a surprising win over Penta and Pete Dunne, although the masked sensation had a fantastic showing. Meanwhile, Lyra Valkyria's Intercontinental Title defense against Dakota Kai may have been even better than their first match.

Elsewhere on WWE RAW, Gunther had an entertaining squash match against Akira Tozawa. The Ring General brought out some fire in the Japanese star, who has been treated like a joke recently. Tozawa got some offense in before getting destroyed by the World Heavyweight Champion, as a match between Gunther and Otis was also teased. Good business all around.

#2. Best/Worst: Flat ending to a fantastic match

For all of the great action on WWE RAW, the main event may have been the best match of the night. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez dethroned Bianca Belair and Naomi, winning the Women's Tag Team Championships in the process. Both duos worked incredibly hard to make it a success.

Expand Tweet

The twists in the final stretch were incredible, with all four stars hitting big moves and constantly saving their partners. Unfortunately, though, the ending was a tad bit flat. Rodriguez crashed Naomi's head onto the ring post and sent her tumbling to the mat from the second rope. That was enough for Morgan to get the pin. She could have at least hit another Oblivion.

Furthermore, the lack of Jade Cargill might be a bit frustrating for those aching for her attacker to be revealed. Nevertheless, this was a great WWE RAW main event. A true showcase of how talented the top of the women's division is in the company.

#1. Worst: CM Punk's WrestleMania fate sealed?

A three-way promo between CM Punk, Logan Paul, and Seth Rollins was advertised for WWE RAW. While we know why The Visionary wasn't involved, Punk and Paul went at it on the microphone instead. It was a solid promo battle, but we can't help but feel as if this was a test of sorts.

What if CM Punk vs. Logan Paul is the plan for WrestleMania 41, with WWE testing the waters with this segment? That would be a shame, as The Second City Saint is so close to the 'Mania main event he has been craving.

The WWE RAW segment itself was a success, thanks to the evident tension between Punk and Paul. However, that's all it should be between them. A segment.

#1. Best: Seth Rollins confronts Cody Rhodes

After The Rock offered Cody Rhodes to be his corporate champion, this was inevitable. Seth Rollins had to confront The American Nightmare on WWE RAW and talk some sense into him, just like how he helped Rhodes against The Bloodline last year.

Expand Tweet

It makes all the sense in the world for Rollins to be the one superstar who objects to Cody Rhodes potentially joining forces with The Final Boss. After all that he sacrificed to help take him and Roman Reigns down, it would be a slap in the face.

The Visionary warned Cody not to make him hate him, before reminding the Undisputed WWE Champion that he's coming after the title. This is one of multiple intriguing feuds Rhodes can be a part of at WrestleMania 41. However, before that, we will find out which side he's truly on.

Cody Rhodes and The Rock have made Elimination Chamber 2025 a must-watch premium live event!

