WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 - Best and Worst - John Cena TURNS HEEL; multiple stars seriously injured

Wow. What a show Elimination Chamber 2025 was! WWE may have overdelivered on what we were expecting, which has brought back some of the excitement for WrestleMania 41.

However, it's not all perfect. There were still some issues with the show, with varying effects. With that being said, tonight's premium live event from Toronto was a resounding net positive. The good definitely outweighed the bad.

So, with that in mind, let's look at the best and worst of Elimination Chamber 2025.

#3. Best: The road to WrESTleMania

Bianca Belair went through it at Elimination Chamber. She started the match watching her former tag team partner beat up her current partner, as Jade Cargill returned and took Naomi out of the contest. The EST of WWE was emotionally distraught but had a job to do.

She flew around and used her power to throw Liv Morgan into the structure. Belair even whipped her rival with her hair braid. While every other woman did well in this match, Elimination Chamber belonged to Liv and Bianca. Their exchange at the end was electric, ultimately leading to a satisfying victory for the babyface.

#2. Worst: A level below

Elimination Chamber 2025 (Image via WWE.com)

Considering how big everything else at Elimination Chamber was, the women's tag team match was painfully average. Trish Stratus wrestling in her hometown should be a much larger deal than it was, especially since she teamed with the WWE Women's Champion.

Stratus and Tiffany Stratton had a decent match against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae, but they could barely get going. There was just too much else going on. It's just a shame that the WWE Hall of Famer had to suffer as a result.

#2. Best: Fight forever

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens always have great chemistry, no matter what they do. Even if they're trying to kill each other. Their Unsanctioned Match at Elimination Chamber was uncomfortable in the best possible way.

We saw some incredible extreme spots, including Zayn going through two stacked tables and using a steel chair wrapped in barbed wire. Both stars took some crazy bumps as the match reached its conclusion once Owens hit a Pop-up Powerbomb.

KO proceeded to re-injure Sami's neck and ended the fight after two apron Powerbombs. The Prizefighter nearly ended his former best friend's career with a Package Piledriver outside the ring before Randy Orton returned to stop him.

While it was cool to see The Viper back at Elimination Chamber, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's classic will be remembered forever.

#1. Worst: Not all 'Mania plans are perfect

The men's Elimination Chamber match birthed multiple matches for WrestleMania 41, and we're not sure they were the best options. Drew McIntyre's early elimination at the hands of Damian Priest, along with his subsequent beatdown, has subtly confirmed that the two will face off in Las Vegas. It will be a good match, but The Scottish Warrior should have been doing something bigger.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins cost CM Punk the Chamber match, which means The Second City Saint will go after The Visionary again. Roman Reigns has yet to return from Rollins' attack on him at the Royal Rumble, so we are seemingly getting a triple threat at WrestleMania 41.

Having such a match without any stakes would be a big mistake, even if all three men have issues with each other. The storyline might be compelling, but Punk, Rollins, and Reigns will need a prize to fight over. Focusing on a singles feud between any two of them would have been the better option.

Unfortunately, though, Jey Uso's Royal Rumble win has limited the number of spots near the top of the card at 'Mania.

#1. Best: The industry changes at Elimination Chamber

Triple H promised it and delivered with a purpose. The fantastical John Cena heel turn has finally become a reality.

Wow. (Image via WWE.com)

It happened after he won the men's Elimination Chamber match and was greeted by Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare took The Rock's offer to him, turned it sideways, and shoved it straight down his candy... You know the rest.

Anyway, after Rhodes resoundingly rejected The Rock, Cena pulled him in for a hug. That was when he pulled the trigger. The 16-time world champion busted Cody open while The Final Boss kept on whipping him with his symbolic weight belt. Travis Scott was also there for laughs.

This is huge, setting up a grand WrestleMania main event with John Cena entering as the hated heel after he sold his soul to The Rock. It will be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes overcomes this two-man force, if he even can. Either way, the industry has been changed at Elimination Chamber.

