What happened on June 11th, 2015? The Rock's weight belt on WWE SmackDown explained

The Rock returned to WWE SmackDown last week and demanded that Cody Rhodes become his champion. He wants The American Nightmare to sell out and is awaiting an answer from him by tonight's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Final Boss continued his mind games with the Undisputed WWE Champion on the final SmackDown before Elimination Chamber. He appeared in a pre-recorded video message and showed The American Nightmare a weight belt with the date of his father Dusty Rhodes' death on it.

The WWE Hall of Famer passed away on June 11, 2015, due to kidney failure. He was a major part of the Stamford-based promotion and played a huge role in the development of young talent working in NXT.

Cody Rhodes was also gifted a custom truck with The American Nightmare logo on it by The Rock. The Great One claimed that he had been 'talking' to Dusty all week and he was hoping that the legend's son walked out of Elimination Chamber as a corporate champion tonight.

The Rock told Cody Rhodes that Dusty Rhodes' death broke his heart and he does not want the legend's son to break his heart again by rejecting his offer when they come face-to-face at the Elimination Chamber PLE.

WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes was a hero to The Rock

Dusty Rhodes influenced a generation of pro wrestlers including The Rock. His passing left the wrestling world heartbroken a decade ago.

The Final Boss took to Instagram in 2020 to pay tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer and called him his hero.

"That guy was one of my heroes - you’re a good man. (...) If you strive to be the hardest worker in the room and a good human being, then we’re all The American Dream and the son (or daughter) of a plumber."

The Rock has immense respect for The American Dream, but it is clear that he wants to use his memory to manipulate Cody Rhodes as the Hall of Famer meant a lot to his son.

