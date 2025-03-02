7-time WWE champion suffers serious injury at Elimination Chamber; Michael Cole and Pat McAfee send heartfelt messages to the star

Elimination Chamber 2025 has been an incredible event so far, with lots of huge moments on display. Along with the men's and women's Chamber matches, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn had a hellacious fight.

The two partook in an Unsanctioned Match that had it all, from hockey sticks to table bumps, and even steel chairs wrapped in barbed wire. However, in the end, the difference came when Owens took advantage of Zayn's compromised neck.

KO wrapped a chair around Sami's neck and sent him into the ring post before hitting multiple apron Powerbombs. This ultimately left The Honorary Uce for dead, who got badly injured by the end of the match.

Michael Cole confirmed the injury afterward during Elimination Chamber, prompting viewers to stay tuned to WWE's social media channels in the coming days for updates on Sami Zayn. The commentator even wished him good luck, while Pat McAfee had a message of his own:

"Godspeed, Sami Zayn," said McAfee.

After the match, Kevin Owens tried to hit a Package Piledriver on Zayn outside the ring, which would have made his injury even worse. However, Randy Orton returned to stop The Prizefighter from potentially ending his former best friend's career.

It remains to be seen when Sami Zayn returns following his injury at Elimination Chamber.

