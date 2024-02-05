Logan Paul chooses Cody Rhodes: Real-life heat with The Rock explained

Cody Rhodes has seemingly been replaced by The Rock for WrestleMania 40's main event spot. The Brahma Bull will probably be going up against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and fans aren't happy about the change!

WWE has received massive backlash for this and are supposedly monitoring the reactions closely. Apart from fans, even WWE Superstar Logan Paul has taken to social media saying, "We want Cody." Interestingly, The Maverick shares real-life heat with The Rock, which may have added fuel to his supporting Cody Rhodes.

In 2018, Logan Paul did a YouTube series on Tokyo Adventures. In that series, Paul visited the Aokigahara Forest, which is also known as the 'Suicide Forest.' The video went viral on social media with much backlash, and his relationship with Dwayne Johnson turned sour following this.

Johnson had asked Paul's publicist, who was also Johnson's publicist at the time, to ensure that all videos and pictures of him with Paul were removed from social media.

"After Japan happened... I got a call from my publicist, who also repped Dwayne Johnson. She's like 'Hey, Dwayne has asked that you remove every video and picture that you've done with him. Maybe in the future it can be reconciled, but for now he doesn't want anything to do with you.' Which I also understood. I made a grotesque error. He has had things happen in his life where that incident has affected him in a personal way... My hero wanted nothing to do with me."

The Rock's mother had attempted suicide when he was 15 years of age, and Paul's videos may have affected him much more than anticipated. However, The Maverick realized his error and apologized to his viewers and subscribers.

As of now, it's unknown if Logan Paul ever tried to reconcile with The Rock. Considering he chose Cody Rhodes over The Great One, it's possible the heat between the Hollywood actor and YouTube sensation is still there.

The Rock pushed for replacing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

Fans have taken to social media to get The American Nightmare back on the main event. The majority of fans are rather furious about The Rock ruining a year-long storyline with a great build-up.

As per reports, it was Rock himself who pushed for this change in creative direction. He wanted to "save" WrestleMania 40 after CM Punk got injured.

Unfortunately, The Rock's call to replace Cody Rhodes seemingly cannot be overturned by Triple H easily. According to reports, Rock has more power in WWE backstage than Triple H and could potentially be calling the shots.

It remains to be seen how things will pan out heading into WrestleMania 40.

