WWE SmackDown star backs The Rock to finish his story at WrestleMania 40

WWE's Road to WrestleMania 40 was recently interrupted by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and the major back-and-forth fallout is still happening. Now, Grayson Waller is weighing in.

Fans have been in an uproar since Friday when The Rock interrupted Cody Rhodes as the latter refused to fight Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40. Rock then faced off with cousin Roman to end the show, and fans were shocked to see Rock potentially take Cody's spot.

It was previously reported how The Brahma Bull arrived early in Las Vegas for Thursday's WrestleMania 40 Kickoff party, where he will have an "iconic face-off" with Reigns.

Grayson Waller took to X this evening to respond to The Rock. While many are taking Cody's side in the WrestleMania 40 debacle, the SmackDown star clearly supports The Great One.

"Welcome back boss! Hope you get to finish your story," he wrote on the video of Rock arriving to Las Vegas.

It will be interesting to see if WWE pulls a swerve with Rock, Reigns, and Rhodes, and whatever else they have planned for tomorrow.

Grayson Waller praised by WWE legends after TV incident

During an appearance on Channel 7's Sunrise breakfast show in Australia, Waller was disrespected by the co-host. He lashed out and left after threatening to punch a crew member.

The 21st Century Success Story received support from The Undertaker, who watched the video online. Taker reacted to the footage while backstage at the Royal Rumble.

Wrestling legend Dutch Matell also discussed the Waller incident in Australia and said while Waller was right to stand up for himself, it would've been a bad idea to hit the crew member.

"Apparently, this morning crew weren't well prepared for the wrestlers and I think they kinda disrespect it. I don't blame Grayson Waller. I think if he'd got up to the guy close to him, I think he would have punched him which is a bad idea I might add. I don't think they talked this over with Waller and LA Knight. I don't think they expected this guy to come up. He was like a stagehand or cameraman or something. They just wanted to make the segment a little newsworthy," he said.

Mantell added that he thought Waller should've knocked the crew member out when the show went to a break. WWE will apparently not punish the SmackDown Superstar for what happened on the show.

