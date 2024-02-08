33-year-old WWE Superstar reveals recent interaction with The Undertaker

A WWE SmackDown star has opened up about a recent interaction he had with The Undertaker. The Deadman took his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

The Lord of Darkness hung up his wrestling boots for good after defeating AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36. He has made scattered appearances for the promotion since his retirement and has started a wrestling podcast. Grayson Waller has disclosed that he earned The Undertaker's respect after lashing out at a reporter who didn't take the business seriously.

In an exclusive interview with Inside the Ropes, the 33-year-old revealed that he received props from The Phenom after he lost it when a studio floor manager asked him to perform a wrestling move during a live interview. Waller noted that he had just traveled 24 hours before the interview in Australia and thought the business was being disrespected.

Waller noted that he got DMs from wrestlers after the argument and bumped into The Undertaker backstage at Royal Rumble 2024. The Aussie Icon said the legend shook his hand and showed him respect.

"I had a few DMs from certain wrestlers. I got to see Undertaker backstage at Royal Rumble. He shook my hand and showed respect. If The Undertaker was happy with something I did then I’m okay with it," he said.

The Undertaker shares dream opponent he never faced in WWE

The Undertaker has had countless memorable matches throughout his career but never got the opportunity to battle Andre the Giant.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in November 2023, the Hall of Famer revealed that his dream opponent was Andre the Giant. He noted that the legendary performer was in bad shape when he arrived in the company in 1990, making the dream match impossible.

"The match that I wish I had that I never got the opportunity was to work with Andre. That was always a dream. No, never [faced Andre the Giant]. Andre's health was really, when I got here, his health was already in decline, and his back and his knees and everything." [From 06:09 – 06:32]

You can check out the full video below:

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recently stated that The Deadman is in great shape and could have another match. Only time will tell if the legend ever decides to return to the ring.

