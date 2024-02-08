"How long of a game we talking rocky?" - WWE fans react to big teaser ahead of WrestleMania 40 Kickoff

The WWE Universe remains torn over whether Roman Reigns should defend his title against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson or Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

The WrestleMania XL Kickoff event will take place on Thursday from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. An "iconic face-off" between The Tribal Chief and The Great One is being promised.

The Rock arrived in Las Vegas ahead of the event. As seen in the X clip below, a cameraman caught up with the TKO Board of Directors member as he hopped off a private jet in Sin City. Rock's "long-gamer" comment could be seen as a major WrestleMania 40 tease for long-term plans.

"Welcome to Vegas. I have a feeling this press conference will be talked about... forever. ... Signing off, your long-gamer," he said.

The WWE Universe quickly made the post go viral with positive and negative feedback. The general feeling among most fans still has to do with Rhodes getting removed from his big moment this year. However, others are starting to pick up on the "long-gamer" line, and there's strong speculation that The Most Electrifying Man In Sports Entertainment is pulling a swerve.

Check out some of the fan reactions to The Rock arriving in Las Vegas for the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event:

Veteran speculates about Triple H's future now that The Rock is involved in WWE

There has been a lot of talk about Triple H's future now that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a Board Member for TKO Group Holdings, the parent company to WWE and UFC.

The Rock signed a major services and merchandise deal with WWE last month, joined TKO's Board, and less than one week later Vince McMahon was resigning from the role of TKO Executive Chairman. While unrelated, the latter's sudden exit and Rock's abrupt arrival led to speculation about the future.

Former head writer Vince Russo has a bold prediction for the future, which many agree with. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the veteran speculated that the new owners would end up firing everyone from the McMahon era.

"I'm gonna make a bold prediction. One year from now when you and I are doing this show, anybody in management that was of the Vince McMahon regime, they are all going to be gone including Triple H. Every single one of that old guard, a year from now they will be gone," he said.

Triple H is expected to announce one or two WrestleMania 40 matches at Thursday's event, but one may be the highly-anticipated Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Do you think anyone from the McMahon Family will remain involved with the company in five years? Sound off in the comments section below!

