The Rock to announce Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 after confirming his match? Possible twist explored

The Rock's WWE return sparked much controversy, as he seemingly took Cody Rhodes' spot in the main event of WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns. The American Nightmare has received enormous support since then, with the company even acknowledging it.

Given how WWE heavily leaned into the wild reaction to Rhodes and The Rock on RAW, it looks like he will remain in the picture. Matches against Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre have been teased, but the fans will only be satisfied with one outcome: Cody finishing the story.

The Great One is reportedly locked in for a match against Reigns at The Show of Shows, but it might not be The Tribal Chief's only match that weekend. The Rock can announce it during the WrestleMania Kickoff press event on Thursday before bringing out Cody Rhodes in a role reversal from SmackDown to make both matches official.

The Hollywood megastar would face Roman Reigns for the right to be called The Tribal Chief on Night One, with The American Nightmare challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship one night later. After all, the Royal Rumble stipulation is still valid, and Cody Rhodes himself told the fans to trust him.

These two main events would make WrestleMania 40 the biggest one in history while giving the ultimate farewell to Roman Reigns' epic run as champion.

Cody Rhodes could also wrestle twice at WrestleMania 40 like Roman Reigns

In this potentially game-changing scenario, Roman Reigns wrestling twice in two nights may not seem fair. That is why Cody Rhodes should also have a match on Night One of WrestleMania 40 as well, which would level the playing field heading into the big main event.

The American Nightmare can face Drew McIntyre after getting attacked by him on RAW. Another option is a triple-threat match against The Scottish Warrior and Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, with Rhodes aiming to unify the two world titles the following night.

Obviously, a unification wouldn't be a good idea, as RAW's world title was introduced less than a year ago. Cody could be taken out of the match via a Solo Sikoa attack, leaving Rollins and McIntyre to finish the match. The Enforcer can then help Roman Reigns defeat The Rock in the main event of Night One.

However, Cody Rhodes would be wary of Solo and the rest of The Bloodline this time. Various allies can help get rid of them, including Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton, before the second-generation star finally defeats The Tribal Chief to finish his story.

