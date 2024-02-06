Cody Rhodes ambushed by former WWE Champion after iconic match

Cody Rhodes was attacked from behind by a former WWE Champion after competing in the iconic Bull Rope match on RAW.

For the past few weeks, Drew McIntyre has shown fans a dark side to his character after constantly failing to win the World Championship on numerous occasions. He spent all his time blaming others for his losses and ambushed and attacked everyone who tried to confront him.

Tonight wasn't any different either, Drew interrupted Cody and Seth Rollins' segment to say that he plans on facing Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40. After saying that he was going to beat Rollins, he headbutted him, but Cody fought him off.

Later on in the night, Cody Rhodes faced off against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope match. Both men put on a hard-fought battle. Nakamura did everything to win, including hitting Cody with the red mist. However, Cody was able to recover and win after hitting the Cross Rhodes. However, Cody's celebration was cut short as he was ambushed from behind by Drew McIntyre and laid out.

Expand Tweet

It looks like this will now start a rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes. We will have to wait till next week to see how Cody responds to this assault.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE