The Rock is willing to return for a match against a former Universal Champion

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson went live on Instagram recently and The Brahma Bull was asked about potentially going up against Roman Reigns.

The Rock said that anything is possible and that he would certainly be up for a match against The Big Dog. Rock mentioned that he is open to the idea of returning for the big match, however, it would have to happen at the right venue. The Rock added that the business model would have to be right for such a match to come to fruition.

The 10-time WWE Champion admitted that it's tough to turn down Vince McMahon, who he considers as his mentor and close confidant.

Here's what The Rock had to say about the possible match against Reigns:

Is The Rock vs. Roman Reigns possibile? Yeah, I think anything is possible. Sure, of course. I'm always open and you know that's the cool thing about the world of professional wrestling. There is adaptability to wrestling and you know, you never say never in the world of pro wrestling.

You never say no with Vince McMahon, who has been one of my mentors in business for a very very long time and a very very close friend and confidant. Yeah, so you never so no. I think for something like that to happen, the venue would have to be right. I think the business model would have to be right (laughs). But I'm very close to Roman, that's family to me. We'll see.

Will The Rock be back in the WWE ring for a match?

The Rock had revealed in an interview last year that he had quietly retired from wrestling, however, that may not be the case anymore as the 47-year-old WWE legend doesn't seem to have any qualms about squaring up against his Samoan cousin.

When it comes to the ideal location, WrestleMania 37 is scheduled to take place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Reigns has already pitched the idea of possibly going up against The Rock at WrestleMania Hollywood. It just makes all the sense in the world for it to happen at next year's Show of Shows. What do you guys think?