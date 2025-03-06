The Rock & John Cena to unveil legendary 17-time female WWE champion as their 'Third Man'? Analyzing the possibility

Last week at Elimination Chamber, John Cena shocked the wrestling world by turning heel and joining forces with The Rock. The Cenation Leader will now aim to win his record-breaking 17th world title when he faces Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Many have likened Cena's heel turn to Hulk Hogan's iconic character change at WCW Bash at the Beach 1996. Both The Hulkster and Cena were top babyfaces before embracing the dark side. Following Hogan's turn, he was revealed as the 'third man' of Scott Hall and Kevin Nash's group. In The Cenation Leader and Rocky's case, the 'third man' could be Charlotte Flair.

Earlier this week, Flair seemingly teased joining The Rock and Cena's villainous faction. The 17-time champion posted a photo alongside The Final Boss from a recent WWE event on her Instagram page.

Like John Cena, Flair is set to challenge for championship gold at WrestleMania 41. She will face WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton after winning the 2025 Royal Rumble match. The Rock is on TKO's Board of Directors and could easily help the 16-time World Champion secure another championship at 'Mania. Hence, The Queen could follow in Cena's footsteps to gain an advantage over her rival.

Flair has held the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Women's titles in the past. She is also a former Divas Champion and a one-time Women's Tag Team Champion.

Can Charlotte Flair become John Cena's female equivalent in WWE?

For most of his WWE career, Cena has been the face of the company. Besides being a top in-ring competitor, he has gained recognition through his work with the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Speaking to DAZN in 2021, Charlotte Flair said Cena had inspired her through his work in pro wrestling and outside it. She aimed to be the female Cena in the company.

"He's John Cena. I'm a talent in the same company as him. Not even a peer but as a co-worker, and I still say it like that. He's John Cena. Yes, I want to be the female John Cena. And if people say that, then I'm going to continue, even if I don't feel like I've gotten there yet, but I'm going to continue to work as hard and feel that I want to be that way with everything I do."

Cena and Flair are gearing up for another big WrestleMania moment in April. They will aim to add another championship to their already stacked resumes in Las Vegas.

