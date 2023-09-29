The Rock to make another massive appearance? - 4 big surprises that could happen on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown is set to air on FOX tonight. The big show will take place at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. According to WrestleTix, over 12,000 tickets have been distributed, making for a packed show that will likely be a sellout.

So far, two big-time bouts have been confirmed for the show. Rey Mysterio will defend his coveted United States Championship against his LWO stablemate Santos Escobar. Additionally, long-time rivals Bayley and Charlotte Flair will clash.

Beyond those two matches, the show will feature Bobby Lashley as a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. While all three things promoted thus far are intriguing, a show will need more than two matches and one segment. This means some surprises could be on the way.

While SmackDown could be a standard show, there's a chance that World Wrestling Entertainment officials have something big up their sleeve. This article will look at a handful of potential surprises that could take place later tonight.

Below are four big surprises that could happen on WWE SmackDown.

#4. The Rock could appear on WWE SmackDown again

The Rock and Pat McAfee

The Rock is an icon in and out of WWE. He is a multi-time world champion who ruled the famed Attitude Era alongside his contemporaries. He has also made his mark in Hollywood, becoming one of the biggest actors ever.

After being away from the company for years, The People's Champion made a surprise appearance alongside Pat McAfee on WWE SmackDown a few weeks ago. He laid the cocky Austin Theory to waste and even had a backstage segment with John Cena.

There's a chance that The Rock could once again surprise fans. The Sacramento faithful would lose their minds if he were to show up. There are constant rumors of The People's Champion returning for a big match. The Rock could help build towards whatever potential bout may come if he appears later tonight.

#3. Damian Priest could surprisingly cash in on Rey Mysterio

Damian Priest

Damian Priest is doing quite well for himself. He is part of the company's most dominant active faction in The Judgment Day. He's also one-half of the Unified WWE Tag Team Champions alongside Finn Balor.

Beyond the gold, he is also in a great position in WWE since he currently holds the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase. This means the Archer of Infamy has a guaranteed title match whenever he wants to use it for up to one year.

While Priest has mostly teased cashing his briefcase in on Seth Rollins, he isn't limited to one title. He could cash in on a SmackDown champion, too. Given that Rey Mysterio has a bout tonight, Damian could hold another title by cashing in immediately afterward and pinning the Hall of Famer.

#2. Jade Cargill could debut confronting Charlotte Flair

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair is in an interesting spot in WWE. She's held so many titles that many want to see her away from the championship picture. Some on social media fear that The Queen will defeat Bayley tonight on SmackDown and go on to dethrone IYO SKY.

While the talented Flair could end The Genius of the Sky's momentum, WWE could take an unexpected direction instead. The former champion could be confronted or even attacked post-match by the debuting Jade Cargill.

Jade is a former AEW TBS Champion who recently joined World Wrestling Entertainment. Exactly when she'll debut and on what brand remains to be seen, but it could happen as soon as tonight. Could a Jade Cargill vs. Charlotte Flair feud begin on the blue brand's next show?

#1. Kairi Sane could return to SmackDown

Expand Tweet

With many returns and debuts expected, it is an exciting time to be a WWE fan. Perhaps one of the most intriguing and highly anticipated rumored returns is that of The Pirate Princess. Kairi Sane has allegedly agreed to return to the company and could show up anytime.

Kairi is an accomplished performer. Before leaving to return to Japan in 2020, Sane managed to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Asuka. She is also a former Mae Young Classic winner and NXT Women's Champion.

Many expect Sane to return either by confronting IYO SKY in an attempt to challenge for the title or by reuniting with Asuka. If The Empress of Tomorrow continues to have issues with Damage CTRL, both directions may be possible. Imagine if The Pirate Princess were to return and help Asuka run off Bayley and IYO tonight.

