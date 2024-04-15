The Rock may not return to in-ring WWE action for the rest of 2024: When will he compete next? 

The Rock played a crucial role in the biggest storyline heading into WrestleMania XL, which delivered two epic main events on the two-night star-studded affair. But fans may not see him again for the rest of the year.

The People's Champ hijacked Cody Rhodes' chase for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He tried every means possible to stop The American Nightmare in his tracks before he could take on Roman Reigns for the gold at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On the final night, The Rock's last attempt to stop Cody Rhodes was met with an unforgiving Undertaker who swiftly removed the former from the equation. Soon after, the fight was over, and the Tribal Chief had fallen, only to be replaced by a Nightmare.

The Final Boss recently took to Instagram to comment on his memorable run during WrestleMania XL season. He credited Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins for their incredible work over the last few months. However, before he ended the video, The Great One dropped a major hint about his future in WWE.

The Rock said he had "his eyes set on the next WrestleMania" before quickly mentioning that it was a conversation for something down the road. Thus, we may see him return next year before The Show of Shows, where he could face Cody Rhodes.

It is worth noting that The Rock left Cody Rhodes with a "gift" when they crossed paths on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania last week. While the details of his present were not revealed, Rhodes did not seem too pleased with the same.

During this interaction, The Great One also said it was the beginning of a new story, leading to speculations about their potential match at WrestleMania 41. This would effectively rule out The Rock competing in a match for the rest of the year unless the creative team is working on a potential feud with Roman Reigns when the latter returns.

The Rock shares an update on himself after WrestleMania 40

The Final Boss shared the abovementioned video with a heartfelt caption, thanking everyone for their support throughout WrestleMania XL season. He revealed that while he did not sustain any injuries, Rocky felt his body was "banged up pretty good."

The Hollywood megastar said he was working on his recovery following a grueling battle at WrestleMania XL Night One. The People Champion hailed Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes as "three of pro wrestling’s greatest icons" and said it was his honor to share the ring with them.

Lastly, he proudly shared how WWE broke every significant WrestleMania record this past weekend and thanked fans for their love and trust.

