The Rock may not be returning to WWE with only John Cena in tow

The WWE Universe skipped a beat when John Cena turned heel by joining hands with the Rock. The Final Boss had offered Cody Rhodes to be his champion but he declined, which led to him revealing his plan B.

While The People's Champion hasn't appeared on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber, he might return with not just John Cena by his side.

The Rock has not been seen since Elimination Chamber

The People's Champion last appeared at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Toronto where he was supposed to receive an answer from Cody. After Cody had declined the offer, The Final Boss signaled Cena to attack Cody, turning The Cenation Leader into a heel.

The Brahma Bull hasn't been seen on WWE ever since then. Triple H might be keeping him off TV for the time being, until his presence is further required in the Cena vs. Cody storyline. For now, Cena will get some time to put across his points of why he turned heel and take out his anger and frustrations on the WWE Universe.

The Final Boss will want to raise the stakes for WrestleMania

The Final Boss has seemingly changed the trajectory of where WWE was headed at WrestleMania for the second time when he appeared at the Chamber PLE. After raising the stakes for the WrestleMania main event second time in a row, The Rock might be planning something big for this year too.

Miami's own might add a stipulation to the Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania to make matters worse for The American Nightmare. It is clear that while The Final Boss was after Cody, promising him everything he wanted if he joined his side, Rhodes' denial might push The Rock over the edge.

The Final Boss may now take to devious means to ensure The Americal Nightmare does not walk out of WrestleMania 41 with the gold.

The revelation of the 'Third Man'

John Cena's heel turn has been compared to Hulk Hogan's heel turn in WCW on multiple occasions. Similar to Hogan's turn, where the fans were anticipating a third man to join the New World Order, The Rock might look to add a third man to his own stable upon his return to the company.

The Third Man in question could be revealed to be none other than The Viper himself. Randy has aligned himself with the authority multiple times in the past. Orton betraying Cody and siding with Cena and The Rock will add fuel to the build to WrestleMania 41 in Vegas.

Fans are eager to see The Brahma Bull back on WWE Television. They are curious about what he will do during his next appearance.

