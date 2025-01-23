The Rock to misuse his power and help his second cousin win 2025 WWE Royal Rumble match? Possibility explored

The Rock made an earth-shaking appearance on WWE RAW on Netflix's premiere show, where the actions of The Final Boss left everyone stunned. The People's Champion seemingly broke his villainous character and turned into a babyface. On that day, he not only acknowledged Roman Reigns but also hugged Cody Rhodes at ringside.

However, there have been no concrete reports confirming that The Rock is now fully a heroic star. His actions on the RAW Netflix debut could have been a one-time gesture to make the premiere feel more special. This raises the possibility that at Royal Rumble 2025, fans could once again witness The Rock in his Final Boss persona. This could happen if he potentially misuses his power to help his second cousin, Nia Jax, win the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Currently, The Irresistible Force is set to clash with Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Title at Saturday Night's Main Event. This revelation surprised the WWE Universe, as Jax chose to initiate a feud with The Eradicator instead of seeking vengeance against Tiffany Stratton. Since Mami recently won the Women's World Title, it’s unlikely she will lose it at SNME. This heightens the chances of Nia Jax entering the 30-woman Royal Rumble match this year.

If this scenario unfolds, fans might see The Rock misusing his power as a member of the TKO Board of Directors, threatening the referee not to acknowledge Nia’s potential elimination. At WrestleMania last year, The Great One demonstrated his ability to manipulate outcomes, as he threatened to fire the referee during the Night One tag team match featuring Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The Rock prevented the referee from counting a ringside pinfall. So, a similar scenario could occur with Nia Jax, where The Final Boss threatens the referee, preventing her elimination and allowing The Irresistible Force to capitalize on the moment.

This interference could give her a second chance in the match, ultimately increasing her chances of winning the traditional WWE Women's Rumble match. Though speculative, this storyline would be a compelling way to re-establish The Rock as a fully villainous star in WWE.

Will The Rock be part of WWE WrestleMania 41?

Reports have already suggested that the chances of The Rock participating at WWE WrestleMania 41 were low, especially after what transpired on the RAW premiere on Netflix show. However, WWE recently released a new promo for this year’s Showcase of the Immortals, which featured The Final Boss.

Since then, there remains a slight hope that fans might see The People's Champion in some capacity at The Show of Shows this year.

