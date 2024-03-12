The Rock must use one line to rile up Cody Rhodes during his concert on WWE SmackDown

The Rock will be in attendance at the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown, and there's a good possibility that The Great One might revive the 'Rock Concert' on the Blue Brand.

The 51-year-old would inevitably make Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins the subject of his ridicule and add layers to the ongoing rivalry with The American Nightmare through his segment.

In line with this, the Hollywood megastar must reference Cody Rhodes' exit from AEW during his concert and try and push The American Nightmare into a corner. The People's Champ could reiterate that Rhodes ran away from the Jacksonville-based promotion after realizing he had no chance to be a megastar in that company.

Moreover, he must also take a shot at the Prodigal Son, saying that WWE has no such role as EVP and that he is the latter's boss in the Stamford-based promotion. Not only will this escalate the rivalry between the two stars, but it will also help The Great One unravel different layers of his heel persona.

The Rock might wrestle more than once in 2024

The Rock's involvement in the TKO has paved the way for his potential extended run as an in-ring performer. The former WWE Champion will likely remain active even after The Show of Shows, as the latest report seems to indicate that he will wrestle more than once this year.

WWE will reportedly stage a premium live event in Saudi Arabia in May, and The Great One may perform at the marquee show.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, it would be interesting to see if the legendary wrestler brings back the ''Rock Concert'' in the upcoming installment of SmackDown.

Poll : Would you love to see the return of the Rock Concert on SmackDown? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion