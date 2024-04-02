The Rock needs to bleed on WWE RAW tonight

The Rock and Roman Reigns are set to be part of tonight's go-home edition of WWE RAW before this year's Grandest Stage of Them All. However, the closing moments from last week's show are something that is still in the minds of fans and Cody Rhodes especially the brutal ambush of The People's Champion on The American Nightmare.

So with both The Rock and Cody Rhodes being part of tonight's show, there are a few reasons why The Great One needs to be busted open on this final show before 'Mania.

To create an interesting angle for the upcoming SmackDown

One of the biggest reasons why The Rock needs to bleed is that this sort of altercation between The Final Boss and Dusty's son will indeed set up an intriguing angle for the forthcoming episode of SmackDown.

Fans will be curious to see whether The Bloodline will strike back at Rhodes after his vengeance on the Hollywood star on tonight's RAW. This could also help the company to facilitate the ratings or viewership of their final episode of the blue brand for this year's Showcase of The Immortals.

To set a massive brawl between Team Rhodes and The Bloodline on WWE RAW

Not only this but if The Rock gets busted open on tonight's show, this allows the company to set up a massive brawl between Team Rhodes and The Bloodline. The potential scenario that might unfold could see the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner striking at The Final Boss and making him bleed.

However, soon after this, the Samoan faction along with Roman Reigns arrive to make the save. This will ultimately conclude with Seth Rollins and Jey Uso coming to the support of Cody to even the odds.

A brawl like this will help the Stamford-based promotion to heighten the anticipation among fans regarding The Bloodline Saga at WrestleMania 40.

To have Cody Rhodes gain huge momentum heading toward WrestleMania 40

If The American Nightmare can take vengeance by having The Rock bleed on tonight's WWE RAW then it will also provide huge momentum for Cody heading toward The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On the other hand, this angle on tonight's WWE RAW will also seemingly provide a potential indication of the conclusion of their tag team bout at The Showcase of The Immortals. Generally, fans have seen that the star who gets the last laugh on the go-home episode fails to emerge as the victor in this premium live event match.

So here if Cody Rhodes gets the last laugh on tonight's WWE RAW this probably means that The Bloodline might be securing the triumph at The Show of Shows.

