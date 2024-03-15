The Rock needs to convince major star to join The Bloodline and betray Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 

The Rock is set to make his return to in-ring competition on Night One of WrestleMania 40. The Brahma Bull will team up with Roman Reigns to take on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. If The Rock's team wins, then Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Universal Championship on Night Two will be contested under Bloodline rules.

However, if Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins manage to win, then The Bloodline will be banned from ringside on Night Two. Speculations are running rampant as to what will happen when the 'biggest tag team match ever' will take place. However, WWE could use the opportunity to have a massive twist in place.

The Rock has recently joined The Bloodline. He needs to convince Jey Uso to return to the faction. Jimmy Uso has been targeting Jey Uso lately. However, The Rock can bridge the gap between the two brothers in the coming weeks and manipulate Jey Uso into turning on his former tag team partner Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.

Main Event Jey Uso could help The Rock and Roman Reigns win the tag team match by turning his back on Rhodes and Rollins after coming under pressure from The Great One.

Booker T believes The Rock and Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will be a great match

WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion Booker T spoke about the upcoming tag team match at WrestleMania while speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast. The NXT Commentator said that the match would be 'fire,' and it would tear the roof off the place.

"It's gonna be fire. It's like I said, Just sit back and watch and see how things play out. I think everybody at the end of the day is gonna be like, 'Man, it was awesome.' And the thing is, we got so many ways we could play this thing now. I mean, there's so many little nuggets we could play with as far as creating this story." [(H/T 411mania.com)

The match is sure to have a lot of surprises for the fans, and one of the biggest moments could be Jey Uso finally joining The Bloodline by turning on Cody Rhodes. He had left the faction last year and moved to RAW to start afresh. However, The Bloodline has followed him to RAW and the story between them seems far from over.