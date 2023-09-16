The Rock paid tribute to 6-time WWE Champion during his SmackDown: What did he do?

This week on SmackDown, The Rock made an unexpected return to WWE. The blue brand opened the show with Pat McAfee, who was interrupted by Austin Theory. However, after the latter started disrespecting McAfee and the Denver crowd in his promo, the YouTuber brought out Rock.

As his music hit, the former WWE Champion was greeted with what was arguably the loudest pop of the year. Once inside the ring, The Rock cut a promo in which he got the better of Austin Theory. However, The Brahma Bull paid tribute to former rival Stone Cold Steve Austin during the promo.

During the segment when Theory referred to Steve Austin, Rock took over and mentioned the latter's famous catchphrase, "Gimme a hell yeah." The Rock used this line because he intended to say the six-time WWE Champion would say the same to the crowd if they wished to see him beat Austin Theory.

This line mentioned by Rock received a massive pop from the crowd. Further in the promo, he continued to get the better of Theory. Eventually, the latter's emotions got the better of him as he attacked The Rock.

However, this led to nothing, as the segment ended with Theory receiving a People's Elbow from Rock and Pat McAfee.

The Rock praised Roman Reigns before SmackDown

Before he appeared on SmackDown tonight, The Rock was a guest on Pat McAfee's podcast. During the episode, the Hollywood superstar discussed a variety of subjects, from his daughter's run in WWE to a match with Roman Reigns that never came to fruition.

During his appearance on the show, Rock was also extremely respectful towards Reigns. While he discussed a potential match with The Tribal Chief, the Hollywood star praised Reigns. He mentioned the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion would be on the Mount Rushmore.

"We had a year to really think about this. So the North Star thought was, 'Okay, let's not do something good. Let's not do something great. Let's do something unprecedented. What can we create for the fans that has never been done before?' A match? Great. Roman? Incredible athlete. He's gonna be on Mount Rushmore. Super handsome, good dude, my cousin, family. Amazing."

While a match between Rock and John Cena could not take place at WrestleMania 39, many in the WWE Universe hope to see the contest take place at WrestleMania 40. Given Rock's unexpected return on SmackDown, one could expect the unexpected to take place.

