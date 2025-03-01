The Rock to punish 31-year-old WWE star for what he did to Cody Rhodes following SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

The sudden return of The Rock on last week's SmackDown has seemingly changed the entire trajectory of the Road to Wrestlemania 41. The Final Boss called out Cody Rhodes and offered the 39-year-old to be "his champion," before claiming that he desired The American Nightmare's soul, leaving fans and Rhodes perplexed.

The Great One gave The American Nightmare some time to think and announced he would appear at Elimination Chamber 2025 to get Cody’s response. Meanwhile, it seems a 31-year-old star might face the Hollywood star's wrath for his actions on last night's SmackDown.

The final segment saw Cody Rhodes come out to answer Michael Cole’s questions. However, Cole stopped mid-segment after he got an instruction that The Rock had sent a gift for the Undisputed WWE Champion. The Brahma Bull sent an American Nightmare-themed truck. The People’s Champion also cut a promo from the airport, trying to convince Rhodes to take his offer. After SmackDown went off the air, The Rock's cousin, Solo Sikoa, launched a surprise attack on the reigning world champion.

This move might jeopardize The Great One's potential deal with Cody. Hence, the Hollywood star may punish The Street Champ for that. Since Sikoa’s return, tensions between him and Jacob Fatu have been visible. The Final Boss may instruct The Samoan Werewolf to punish the 31-year-old on his behalf. This could set the stage for a showdown between the new Bloodline members in Las Vegas.

That said, the angle is speculative at this moment.

Cody Rhodes to face The Rock at WrestleMania 41?

Fans are wondering if Cody Rhodes will sell his soul to The Rock at the Elimination Chamber. However, as the promotion’s top babyface star, it's unlikely that The American Nightmare will turn heel. He will likely decline The Final Boss' offer tonight and break the latter's heart.

Following Cody’s refusal to accept the offer, The Final Boss may feel violated and launch a brutal attack on the Undisputed WWE Champion. This may pave the way for their much-anticipated clash at The Show of Shows. However, this is speculative at this point.

It will be interesting to see what plans the creative team has in store for The American Nightmare and The Great One tonight.

