Cody Rhodes had an interesting night on WWE SmackDown ahead of his highly awaited answer to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's offer at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. He was also attacked by a Bloodline member after the show went off the air.

The American Nightmare's life has been turned upside down ever since The Rock asked him to give his "soul" and essentially become The Final Boss' corporate champion. This week on the blue brand, stars such as The Miz and CM Punk offered their advice on what Rhodes should do about The Rock's offer.

In the main event of the show, The Brahma Bull continued his mind games with Cody Rhodes by gifting him a personalized red truck before appearing on the Titantron screen. He then cut a promo, mentioning Dusty Rhodes, and even displayed a custom weight belt with the words "Cody's Soul" and the date that The American Dream passed away, June 11th, 2015.

Shortly after WWE SmackDown went off the air, The Rock's cousin, Solo Sikoa, attacked an unsuspecting Cody Rhodes. But before Sikoa could do much damage, The American Nightmare connected with a Superkick and followed up with the Cross Rhodes, forcing the Bloodline member to retreat.

Check out a clip of the attack below:

It will be interesting to see what Cody Rhodes decides at WWE Elimination Chamber this Saturday night. Could he finally turn heel and become The Rock's champion? Only time will tell.

