The Rock to punish popular WWE name for coming to Cody Rhodes' aid at Elimination Chamber? Exploring potential swerve

It was one of the biggest shocks in WWE history when Cody Rhodes declined The Rock's offer to become his Corporate Champion. But instead, it was John Cena who stepped up and turned heel for the first time in over two decades.

Ad

The Rock and Cena then joined forces to take down Rhodes and left him a bloody mess in the middle of the ring. Even popular rap star Travis Scott joined in on the action. After the three men exited the ring and made their way up the ramp, veteran WWE commentator Michael Cole slid in to check on his long-time friend.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The camera cut back to The Final Boss, who could be seen looking at Cole jumping in to Rhodes' aid. At one point, it looked like he was thinking about going back into the ring to send a message to the WWE veteran.

Cole and Rhodes' story has been well-known over the past year, and punishing the legendary commentator would only further cement John Cena and The Rock as huge heels in WWE. Seeing how heated this storyline is, the chances of The Final Boss punishing Michael Cole are quite high. But currently, this is mere speculation, and the WWE Universe will have to tune in to RAW and SmackDown to see how the story progresses.

Ad

Where does The Rock's story go from here?

Rock isn't a full-time star, so it's unlikely he will be part of every show heading into WrestleMania, but like last year, he could make appearances when needed. Meanwhile, his newest ally, John Cena, is there to take care of business.

Of course, this is Cena's final year as a WWE Superstar, so The Rock could be looking to recruit more talent to make sure that he has men in the company to continue to push his message forward after Cena has retired.

Ad

There have been hints that The Rock has several loyal followers in WWE, but they could now be revealed since Cena and Rock are both part-time stars, and this would be the perfect time for someone new to be pushed into the main event slot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.