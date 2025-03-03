The Rock to recruit surprising family member to new WWE stable? Exploring potential hint

The Rock was part of a segment at WWE Elimination Chamber that led to John Cena turning heel after he gave him the signal. Interestingly, when calling Cena to action he only used two fingers, whereas, he used three as a signal back at Bad Blood when addressing The Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa noted that The Rock's appearance as part of the show was part of the plan, but nothing has come of it in relation to The Bloodline. The Rock has instead continued his story with Cody Rhodes.

With everything going on at the moment, with The Bloodline, it would be interesting to see if The Rock offers Solo a deal to work with him and to ensure that everything goes smoothly when he isn't on TV.

With John Cena and The Rock both part-time stars and less than seven weeks until WrestleMania, it would be a good idea for them to ensure that there is a full-time star on their side.

What's next for The Rock and John Cena on WWE TV?

The Rock and John Cena are not expected to be part of WWE programming for the next few weeks, despite the hype that was created at Elimination Chamber. This means that WWE needs to try to capitalize on what has already been done with the stars that they have.

This is why Rock needs someone on the inside, like Solo Sikoa who can continue his work against Cody Rhodes while he isn't there. Sikoa and Jacob Fatu are currently at odds and while Fatu would be the perfect pick for The Rock, it's clear that he is transitioning into a fan favorite and could hinder what The Rock is creating if the fans decide to cheer for him when he's supposed to be part of a heel stable.

