The Rock to recruit young WWE star to help John Cena after WrestleMania? Exploring potential betrayal

WWE Superstar The Rock hinted at his intentions to take over the Stamford-based promotion last month. The Final Boss has already bought the soul of John Cena, giving rise to one of the biggest heel turns ever. Now, there is a chance that he may also recruit Austin Theory to his faction.

The 27-year-old and his tag team partner, Grayson Waller, are currently involved in a feud with Jey Uso. Interestingly, The Rock could use this to his advantage and choose The Unproven One as his candidate for the World Heavyweight Champion and to help John Cena after The Show of Shows.

Austin Theory has already shown his potential by defeating John Cena at WrestleMania 39. Hence, The Final Boss could ask the former United States Champion to betray Grayson Waller and join his faction.

Considering how The Unproven One has moved to the bottom of the card, he may not hesitate to sell his soul to The People's Champion. Moreover, Theory would also like to get back at The YEET Master for his recent 30-second defeat on RAW. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

The Rock could also recruit The Miz to his faction

The Miz is one of the WWE Superstars who believes that Cody Rhodes should have accepted The Rock’s offer. While he passed this message to The American Nightmare in a backstage conversation, his words became more hostile toward Rhodes when The A-Lister invited the Undisputed WWE Champion for a Miz TV segment two weeks ago on SmackDown.

The SmackDown star mocked the 39-year-old for not selling his soul to The Great One and trying to stand up against the combined force of The Final Boss and John Cena while introducing Cody. Additionally, The Miz didn’t allow Rhodes to complete his entrance. This angered The American Nightmare, who crushed The A-Lister with a Cross Rhodes.

Notably, The Miz has a shared past with both John Cena and The Rock and is also good friends with them in real life. Since he already believes in servitude over defiance, there is a chance that The Final Boss could recruit the two-time WWE Champion to his faction.

The Rock could also make him cost Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41. However, this is also speculative at this point. It will be interesting to see if John Cena becomes a 17-time World Champion in Las Vegas.

