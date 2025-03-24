The Rock to return with 6'8" star, Cody's 'Shield' to appear? 3 Twists that could happen during Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 41 

Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Title against John Cena in a singles match at WrestleMania 41. This high-stakes bout has the potential to steal the show and be the match of the night.

Ad

Given it will likely be the final match of the two-night extravaganza, the company will look to end things on a high note. There could be several big twists that could unfold during the potential blockbuster encounter.

The following piece will explore three such potential swerves that could happen during Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 41:

#3. The Rock could return with Hikuelo at WrestleMania 41

John Cena turned heel and joined forces with The Rock at Elimination Chamber. Given the fact that he sold his soul to The Final Boss, The Rock will likely interfere in the match to help Big Match John.

Ad

Trending

However, The High Chief may not return alone. The Rock could return alongside Hikuleo to lay waste to Cody Rhodes. Hikuleo, who is the half-brother of Tama Tonga, has been rumored to debut in the company for a while.

Ad

It won't be a bad idea for the creative team to align him with The Final Boss as his muscle.

#2. The Undertaker could return to help The American Nightmare

While Stone Cold Steve Austin is rumored to return at WrestleMania 41 to potentially help Cody Rhodes, the creative team may throw a curveball by replacing him with The Undertaker. The Deadman has been synonymous with WrestleMania, and another potential return at The Show of Shows could be on the cards this year.

Ad

As fans must be aware, 'Taker returned last year at WrestleMania 40 to help The American Nightmare against Roman Reigns and The Rock. It won't come as a surprise if he repeats the same feat this year by helping Cody even the odds against Cena and The Rock.

#1. Roman Reigns could be Cody Rhodes' 'Shield'

Roman Reigns will take on Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. The high-profile bout is expected to main-event the opening night of WrestleMania 41.

Ad

If so, Roman Reigns could make his presence felt on the second night of 'Mania to help Cody Rhodes. The Rock's recent abuse of his powers may not go down well with Roman, who may appear on the second night to help The American Nightmare.

Expand Tweet

The OTC could be Cody's 'Shield', protecting him against the two legends. This potential angle would then plant seeds of the rumored match between Reigns and The Rock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE