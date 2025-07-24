The Rock to return & confront Triple H after John Cena controversy on WWE SmackDown? Possibility explored

Cody Rhodes and John Cena signed the contract for their SummerSlam match in controversial fashion on last week's episode of SmackDown. There is a possibility that The Rock might return to the blue brand and confront Triple H regarding the events that occurred last week.John Cena shocked the wrestling world at this year's Elimination Chamber PLE in Toronto. Cena turned heel after Cody Rhodes, aligning himself with The Rock at the show. He had just won the Men's Elimination Chamber match before the turn and after Cody declined The Brahma Bull's offer to be his Corporate Champion.However, The Rock hasn't made an appearance since Elimination Chamber on WWE programming. Fans were hoping to see him at WrestleMania, but he didn't appear. Last week on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes laid out Cena after he said he won't be able to compete at SummerSlam. Cody then forcefully put the pen in Cena's hand and made him sign the contract while he was unconscious.There is a possibility that after the controversial ending of last week, The Rock could return to confront Triple H. He could say that Cena didn't sign the contract himself and could deem it void. This could create tensions between two of the most powerful men in the company. It could also start a rivalry between The Rock's TKO and Triple H's WWE. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, the chances of this happening are very low as recent reports have suggested that Dwayne is unlikely to return to WWE anytime soon. It will be interesting to see what's next for Cody and Cena with SummerSlam only a few weeks away.John Cena praised WWE Universe at Fan ExpoJohn Cena is currently in his 17th reign as a World Champion in the WWE. His retirement tour is nearing its end with only 15 dates left on the calendar.The Peacemaker made an appearance recently at the FAN EXPO in Denver. He was greeted by many fans and answered numerous questions. A fan asked Cena what his biggest lesson from his pro wrestling career was. Cena said this:&quot;You guys [fans] can easily see through bulls**t. Period. And I love the WWE audience for this. You are relentless in your pursuit of excellence. You show up and you demand our best. And if we ever phone it in or if we ever come up small or if our act isn't good enough or unbelievable, you let me know. And I like that because it forces me to be authentic.&quot; [11:20 - 11:48]Fans love John Cena for this authenticity. It will be interesting to see what's next for him in his retirement tour.