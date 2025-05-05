The Rock to return with new Enforcer & megastar; Randy Orton's shield returns? 3 Predictions for WWE Backlash 2025

WWE Backlash 2025 will emanate live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, on May 10. The company has announced four matches for the extravaganza so far and may add a few more this week.

The event will see superstars such as John Cena, Randy Orton, Becky Lynch, Jacob Fatu, and more in action. Fans are excited to see how things unfold at the upcoming premium live event.

To feed into the curiosities, here are three bold predictions for WWE Backlash 2025:

#3. Bayley could cost Becky Lynch a potential win

Becky Lynch will challenge Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship on May 10 at Backlash 2025. However, Big Time Becks may succumb to a big loss due to interference from Bayley.

Given that The Man attacked Bayley to take her out of her match at WrestleMania 41, The Role Model has a score to settle with Lynch. Bayley could hit back at Big Time Becks at Backlash by costing her a potential win in the title match against Lyra Valkyria.

#2. The Rock could return with Hikuleo and Travis Scott at WWE Backlash 2025

John Cena sold his soul to The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2025. Following that, The Cenation Leader won the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41 by defeating Cody Rhodes.

While many had expected The Final Boss to appear at The Show of Shows, that didn't happen. However, The Rock could make his presence felt at Backlash 2025.

The Final Boss could return with his new muscle, Hikuleo, who is Tama Tonga's half-brother, and megastar Travis Scott to interfere in John Cena's match against Randy Orton.

#1. Cody Rhodes could be Randy Orton's shield at WWE Backlash 2025

Last year at WrestleMania 40, Seth Rollins was Cody Rhodes' Shield, protecting him from Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline. The American Nightmare could play the same role for Randy Orton this weekend at WWE Backlash.

With The Rock likely to return to help Cena, Rhodes could make a comeback to help The Viper even the odds against the legends. However, The American Nightmare and The Legend Killer could potentially succumb to The Rock and Co.

This could result in The Franchise Player retaining the Undisputed WWE Title. This potential angle would be a great way to reignite Cody Rhodes' rivalry with The Final Boss and The Last Real Champion.

