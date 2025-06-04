The Rock to return & personally suspend former WWE Champion after what happened on RAW? Exploring the possibility 

CM Punk appeared on WWE RAW this week, where he expressed his frustration with John Cena & Seth Rollins. Though the Best in the World failed to qualify for the Men's MITB ladder match, the segment still grabbed the attention of the WWE Universe.

Earlier on the show in his promo segment, the Second City Saint also did not hold himself back from dragging The Rock. Punk first mentioned Cena's decision to sell his soul to the Final Boss. In this, he mentioned the TKO Board of Directors as a bald-faced fraud.

Due to these comments, it's possible that the Rock may return to WWE and personally suspend CM Punk for his actions on the red brand. As of now, the Final Boss is busy with his Hollywood schedule, and this could be why he has minimal involvement in John Cena's farewell tour.

Meanwhile, after this clear mention by the Best in the World, his return makes pure sense in the Stamford-based promotion. Additionally, as The Rock is a member of the TKO Board of Directors, he holds significant power to suspend the former World Champion.

A move like this could be a fitting way to have the People's Champion back on television. Further, the company can also connect the dots of Cena and Rollins' faction with this, as CM Punk is currently engaged in a feud with the Visionary, too.

Although this scenario is speculative, if the Rock gets some time from his busy schedule, he might return to WWE in this way.

The Rock recently shared a personal update amid his WWE absence

The Final Boss is presently absent from WWE. However, recently, the Great One posted a personal update on his social media account, sharing a clip of his birthday almost a month after the actual event.

For those unaware, the veteran's birthday was on May 2, 2025. However, when sharing this clip two days ago, the WWE star appreciated everyone for their wishes.

"I’m ready to raise my glass and get some @teremana on my lips, but I’m damn sure taking my sweet time with my wish here - even my eyes are closed and I’m nodding my head as if I’m approving my own wishes in real time 🤣🙋🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️Hey every birthday is special so always go big on your candle wishes! Life moves fast, so it’s good to slow down and enjoy your moment with loved ones 🥃(luv u m, m, & b) #may2," he wrote.

Now, as we are already halfway through 2025, fans will surely love to have The Rock back on TV again.

