The Rock shares personal update amid WWE absence

WWE Superstar The Rock recently took to social media to share a personal update amid his absence from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming. The Final Boss was last seen at Elimination Chamber 2025.

The Brahma Bull has barely made any appearances this year on WWE TV. Dwayne Johnson made his electrifying return to the company ahead of Elimination Chamber 2025 to ask Cody Rhodes for his soul. In a shocking turn of events at the Chamber, Rhodes refused to give in to The Final Boss' demands, and John Cena ended up selling his soul to The Great One. Since then, The Rock hasn't been seen on the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming.

Amid his absence from WWE TV, Johnson recently took to Instagram to share a video of his birthday celebration. Although The Rock's birthday was on May 2, he shared the clip after almost a month. In his post's caption, The People's Champion encouraged everyone to go big on their "candle wishes."

"I’m ready to raise my glass and get some @teremana on my lips, but I’m damn sure taking my sweet time with my wish here - even my eyes are closed and I’m nodding my head as if I’m approving my own wishes in real time 🤣🙋🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️Hey every birthday is special so always go big on your candle wishes! Life moves fast, so it’s good to slow down and enjoy your moment with loved ones 🥃(luv u m, m, & b) #may2," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Current WWE champion opened up on The Rock's influence on her career

During a recent interview on Ring The Belle, current Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega revealed that she had given several unsuccessful tryouts to become a WWE Superstar and wanted to quit her dream at one point.

Vega added that she ultimately joined the Stamford-based promotion with some help from The Rock.

"He was like, 'Give me, like, three days. I'm working on something. Don't abandon ship just yet.' And then he called me, and he told me about it [Fighting With My Family]."

It remains to be seen when fans will get to see The Brahma Bull again on the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming.

