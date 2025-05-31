The Rock saved top WWE star's career

A current WWE champion recently shared how The Rock saved her wrestling career. The Hollywood megastar offered her a massive opportunity that changed everything.

The current Women's United States Champion, Zelina Vega, had a challenging journey to World Wrestling Entertainment. Despite eight failed tryouts, she eventually became a superstar for the company, but it took almost quitting and The Rock's intervention to make that happen. Vega explained on Ring The Belle:

"There was a day that I was like, I don't even know at that point how many 'nos.' I think it was my eighth 'no' from WWE, and then, like, another audition that I had just wasn't panning out. And I was like, 'Alright, dude, like, I'm done. I think I'm just done with entertainment. Like, I'm just done with it. I just want you to, like, get out of this.'" [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Zelina Vega had met The Rock at an episode of RAW where he was involved in a segment with Lana and Rusev. The two kept in touch, and the wrestling legend stepped in when she was about to abandon her entertainment career:

"He was like, 'Give me, like, three days. I'm working on something. Don't abandon ship just yet.' And then he called me, and he told me about it [Fighting With My Family]." (From 8:13-8:35)

Zelina Vega played the role of AJ Lee in Fighting With My Family, a film based on the life of former WWE Superstar Paige. This opportunity gave Vega a massive boost in her goal of joining the company.

Zelina Vega explains how The Rock's help led her to a WWE promo class

Zelina Vega performed in front of the audience as part of her role in Fighting With My Family. WWE talent scouts noticed her, and she received an invitation to a promo class:

"They got to see me do AJ's promo in front of the audience, and that's when they're like, oh, okay, hey, why don't you come in and cut this promo about this guy Andrade," Zelina Vega said.

While The Rock might be a divisive figure among wrestling fans in 2025, his contributions to the industry, clearly a positive in this case, can't be denied.

