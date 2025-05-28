"The Rock was so guilty" - Hall of Famer goes off on WWE legend for controversial comments (Exclusive)

The Rock has not been the best part of WWE for fans recently, owing to his comments and actions. NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter also commented on the topic, claiming that The Final Boss was "guilty."

Ad

The Rock has been noticeably absent from TV despite playing an instrumental part in turning John Cena heel. He was also expected to appear at WrestleMania this year, but didn't. Furthermore, his comments about the pro-wrestling business being scripted did not sit well with many, including Bill Apter.

Speaking about the comments, Bill Apter stated on UnSKripted that The Rock was guilty of killing kayfabe. He said that the wrestling business, as open as it is in this day and age, could still have done without being exposed this way by one of the industry's veterans.

Ad

Trending

"The Rock was so guilty. The Rock was so guilty in that thing he said to Dave LaGreca. 'Dave, relax, calm down, it's all scripted, it's all this...' Ah, man," Apter said. [16:12 onwards]

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen if the WWE veteran will say any more on this issue in the coming days.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More