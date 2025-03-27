The Rock to return at WrestleMania 41 and call out WWE legend for wronging him? Exploring the chances

The Rock has started making his moves to leave his mark in World Wrestling Entertainment. John Cena has already sold his soul to The Final Boss and set his plan in motion, and The Cenation Leader will face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Interestingly, there is a chance that The High Chief could return at The Show of Shows next month and call out another legend, The Undertaker.

At WrestleMania XL, The Rock was a towering obstacle in the path of Cody Rhodes defeating the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The American Nightmare was unable to take down The Final Boss despite his best efforts and was pinned in the main event of Night One in a Tag Team Match. This resulted in the championship bout on Night Two becoming a Bloodline Rules Match.

The High Chief had everything under control, and Rhodes had his back to the wall. However, The Undertaker made a surprise return in Philadelphia and Chokeslammed The Rock. Eventually, The American Nightmare was successful in ending The Tribal Chief's historic 1316-day reign to complete his story and become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

Now, as The Brahma Bull stands against The American Nightmare once again, he could call out The Phenom for wronging him last year at The Show of Shows. Especially when The Final Boss has massive ambitions right now. With John Cena by his side this time, he could take revenge on not only Cody Rhodes, but also the WWE legend, making up for last year's embarrassment.

It must be noted that while there is a possibility of the above angle coming to fruition, for now, it is just speculation.

The Rock could add a stipulation to the Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41

The Rock is furious at Cody Rhodes for denying the offer to be his corporate champion. He made The American Nightmare pay for turning him down at the Elimination Chamber PLE and left him bloodied after ganging up with John Cena and popular rapper Travis Scott.

Now, as Cena is headed to WrestleMania 41 to face Rhodes, The High Chief could add a stipulation to the match to ensure the champion’s defeat. He could turn the fight into a No Disqualification Match or enforce 'The Final Boss Rules,' which could be similar to last year’s Bloodline Rules. Additionally, he could also recruit Logan Paul, who has offered his soul to The Rock, as the special guest referee for the match.

The Brahma Bull could also bring The Miz to his side. The two-time WWE Champion is already against Rhodes and believes he should have sold his soul to The Final Boss. Moreover, he also insulted The American Nightmare for standing against The High Chief and was attacked by the Undisputed Champion on his Miz TV segment recently on SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes is able to exit Las Vegas with his Undisputed WWE Championship, as he finds himself in a precarious situation at The Show of Shows once again.

