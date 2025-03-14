The Rock to appoint former WWE champion as the guest referee for Cody Rhodes vs John Cena? Potential explored ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar The Rock is hungry for more power and has kickstarted his plan to take over the Stamford-based promotion. He already has John Cena as his future Undisputed Champion, who will look forward to dethrone Cody Rhodes after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber. Interestingly, there is a chance that The Final Boss may also appoint Logan Paul as the special guest referee to ensure Rhodes’ defeat.

The former US Champion made an appearance on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Speaking to the crowd of Madison Square Garden, the former United States Champion ridiculed The American Nightmare for rejecting The Rock’s offer to be his champion. Moreover, he also added that he isn’t stupid like Rhodes, and The Final Boss could consider his soul for sale.

While The People’s Champ hasn’t given any official response to Logan Paul so far, there is a chance that the two could have a chat following this promo. Since The Maverick is looking for opportunities in WWE in exchange for his soul, The Rock could appoint him as the special guest referee for the Undisputed Championship match at WrestleMania.

The 29-year-old could make title retention a near-impossible task for Cody Rhodes and may not count when he pins John Cena. Additionally, he could also hand Mr. You Can’t See Me his brass knuckles to take out The American Nightmare. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

The Miz could offer to sell his soul to The Rock on SmackDown

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown will feature a Miz TV segment. The A-lister has invited Cody Rhodes to be his special guest for the evening following his recent punishment at the hands of John Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott. Interestingly, however, The American Nightmare could be walking into a trap.

The two-time WWE Champion has already stated that The American Nightmare should have accepted The Final Boss' offer. However, since the Undisputed Champ is determined to keep his integrity intact, The Miz could choose to sell his soul to The Brahma Bull instead.

The Awesome One could launch a surprise attack on Cody Rhodes and take him out during his show. Additionally, he could also take the help of his newest ally, Carmelo Hayes, to get the job done properly. The duo could then offer their souls to The Rock after showing that they are both useful and against The American Nightmare. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Rhodes and The People’s Champ ahead of WrestleMania 41.

