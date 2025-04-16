The Rock to reunite the OG Bloodline after WWE confirmed a huge split before WrestleMania? Exploring the possibility

The Bloodline has officially split, and WWE made sure fans knew it loud and clear before WrestleMania. The Rock might be the only one now that fans think can reunite the Stable. In the commentary on RAW, Michael Cole revealed that Roman Reigns would be walking into the big event without his long-term allies. Paul Heyman had already decided with CM Punk, and The USOs and Sami Zayn were nowhere in sight. For the first time in years, Reigns stood alone. But now, with WrestleMania in the rearview, there is a real chance The Great One could be cooking something!

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The drama began when Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa in a brutal match using a steel chair. After the match, The Rock entered the ring, and fans expected a showdown. Instead, he took the Ula Fala from Heyman and placed it on Roman Reigns, acknowledging him as the one true tribal chief. That moment could be the beginning of something bigger.

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

With The Wiseman turning on the tribal chief before WrestleMania and The Rock now stepping in, a major reunion could be on the cards. The Great One may step up to reunite Reigns with The USOs, Sami Zayn, and even Heyman. After all, the Rock giving Roman the Ula Fala shows that he still believes in his family’s legacy.

If The People's Champion does pull the strings to bring the OG bloodline back together, it could shift the power balance and WWE once again. With old bonds being repaired and new matches ahead, fans might see the return of a stronger, united bloodline under the tribal chief. However, these are just speculations, and nothing is confirmed.

Ad

Seth Rollins to sell his soul to The Rock ahead of WrestleMania

The People's Champion's influence heading into WrestleMania 41 is growing stronger than ever. After forming a surprising alliance with John Cena at WWE Elimination Chamber – and getting a nod from rapper Travis Scott, speculation is swirling about who might be next to join his side.

Seth Rollins recently responded to rumors about him possibly aligning with The Rock. On the Not Just Football with Cam Hayward, the world champion didn’t deny the idea, saying his soul has always been for sale. He made it clear that if teaming up with The Great One and Cena was best for business, he’d consider it. With The Show of Shows fast approaching, could Rollins be the next major name to crossover to the dark side? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More