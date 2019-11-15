The Rock reveals first look at his upcoming DC Comic Book Superhero project; release date also revealed

There's a hero in all of us

The Rock is everywhere. He's on HBO, he's in blockbuster movies, and he even hosts reality game shows. He was also recently seen in a SmackDown on FOX segment with Becky Lynch and Baron Corbin. He's been in massive franchise films like the Fast and Furious films, G.I. Joe, as well as Jumanji.

For years, The Rock was rumored for a villainous role until it was confirmed about 4 years ago that he would be playing Black Adam. Many people thought that this movie wouldn't happen considering the performance of the DCEU at the time, but that has all changed recently.

Joker is on its way to a billion dollars and Aquaman was also a billion dollar hit. Shazam aka Captain Marvel, who is actually Black Adam's nemesis in the comics, was released earlier this year and was also well received. From the looks of it, Black Adam will be presented as an anti-hero, rather than an outright villain.

The Rock took to Facebook to provide a first look at the character, as well as a release date for the upcoming film, which is December 21, 2021. In his Facebook post, The Rock describes his love for Black Adam and claims that it will be the most unique character he has ever played in his career.

From the looks of it, it's going to be interesting and something that the audience has rarely seen from The Rock, which is a proper full blown superhero movie. For wrestling fans, it's highly doubtful that The Rock will step foot in a WWE ring anytime soon or have a full blown return.

