The Rock reveals the most 'meaningful' match of his career

The Rock has had some of the greatest matches in WWE history against legends like The Undertaker, Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin. He has main evented three WrestleManias with The Rattlesnake and two with John Cena. But The Great One has now revealed the most 'meaningful' match of his career and the reason behind it.

The former WWE Champion has been very active on Instagram where he has been answering questions from fans about his pro wrestling career and some of his great rivalries, especially the one with Stone Cold Steve Austin. A fan asked him his most 'meaningful' match and The Brahma Bull revealed that it was a Live Event in Honolulu, Hawaii, and he also revealed the reason behind why this match was so special.

During his early years, The Rock lived in Hawaii, where his grandparents, Peter Maivia and Lia Maivia, owned a wrestling promotion which was supported by his parents in the late 70s. The Great One revealed how the promotion struggled to get off the ground and used to conduct shows in Military Bases, among other places.

The promotion used to run what he called the 'Big Show', a monthly event in an arena called the Blaisdell Center which has even hosted shows by the likes of Elvis Prestley and Rolling Stones, to name a few.

After his grandfather's death, the promotion was taken over by his grandmother who was then charged with extortion charges and was forced to leave the islands. The Great One promised to share the story with his fans very soon.

The Rock revealed that Vince McMahon approached him and asked him if he would be ready to do a show in Hawaii. The Great One jumped at the opportunity and told the Chairman of WWE that it would be the most meaningful show of his career. It was just a one-off event and his first and only match on the islands.

The Rock headlined the show which was conducted at the Blaisdell Center and he faced fellow WWE Legend and current AEW wrestler Chris Jericho, whom he called as one of his greatest 'dance partners.'

The Great One said his entire family was in attendance, including his grandmother, and revealed a special moment he shared with them after the match which got the People's Champ very emotional.

He said while they were celebrating in the locker room his grandmother told him "we finally made it", and that made the day even more special for him.

The Rock's fans would have felt happy after this heart-warming story from one of the greatest of all time which revealed the struggle that he had to go through to reach the top of the mountain.