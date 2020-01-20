The Rock reveals the reason behind his father's passing; thanks fans for support [Video]

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

Rocky Johnson passed away at the age of 75 (Pic Source: Heavy)

As many wrestling fans already know by now, The Rock's father, Rocky Johnson, passed away last week at the age of 75.

On Instagram, The Rock revealed that his father actually died from a heart attack and also thanked fans for their support.

The Rock revealed that he didn't get to speak to his father, before his passing. He said: (H/T Wrestling Inc)

"As you know, I lost my old man a few days ago, I lost him just like that. Didn't get a chance to say goodbye to him. I would give anything right now to give him a big ol' hug and big ol' kiss before he crossed over. To say, 'Thank you, I love you, and I respect you.' But I didn't get a chance to say that, but such is life."

The Rock also talked about the circumstances behind his father's passing, saying that he actually died from a heart attack due to a blood clot. He said: (H/T Wrestling Inc)

"A lot of you wanted to know what happened to my dad. He had not been feeling well. Been battling a cold, an infection. On Tuesday he had a deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a blot clot in the leg, a big ol' blood clot. It broke free, traveled up his body and went right to his lung. It clotted his lung and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack. According to the medical examiner who performed the autopsy, it was clear, very evident of what had happened. My question was, 'Was he in pain? Did he go quick? Was it drawn out?' He went fast. He went quick."

The Rock again thanked fans for their support. The wrestling world lost an icon and The Rock lost a loving father. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.