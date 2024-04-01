The Rock and Roman Reigns will win at WrestleMania 40: Why does CM Punk believe it will happen? 

Roman Reigns and The Rock will lock horns with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a blockbuster tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania 40. WWE recently posted a video on its social media handles with various superstars predicting the outcome of the match, and CM Punk was one of them.

While making his prediction regarding the tag team encounter, The Second-City Saint stated that it's hard to bet against The Tribal Chief and The Final Boss.

However, CM Punk also asserted that betting against The American Nightmare is quite difficult at the same time. The 45-year-old stated that if he had to make a prophecy, he would go with the Samoan duo, as he hailed The Bloodline as invincible.

The Straight Edge Superstar validated his statement by claiming that Seth Rollins was the weak link, adding that The Visionary might cost The American Nightmare the tag team match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"Hard to bet against The Rock and Roman [Reigns]. Easy to bet against Seth, hard to bet against Cody. But if there's a weak link, it's Seth! I gotta go with [The] Rock and Roman on this one. I think The Bloodine is way too powerful," said Punk.

WWE seemingly cooking a potential feud between Roman Reigns and CM Punk

During his recent appearance on Monday Night RAW, CM Punk spoke about various superstars, including Roman Reigns.

The Second-City Saint stated that he had an intuition that he would certainly encounter The Tribal Chief on his journey back to the top of the mountain. It is noteworthy that the 45-year-old also spoke about Roman Reigns previously during an episode of SmackDown.

"I have a feeling that me coming back and climbing back up the mountain, and on Roman's way back down the mountain, we're gonna see each other pretty soon," he added.

Punk mentioning the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is a subtle hint that WWE could be furtively cooking a feud between both superstars for the future.

